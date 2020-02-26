REGINA -- Saskatchewan Government Insurance says distracted driving offences in the province dropped for the third straight month in January.

Last month, police issued 509 distracted driving tickets, including 405 for people on their cell phones. In December, police reported 534 distracted driving tickets, including 408 for cell phone use — the lowest total in 2019.

The cost of distracted driving tickets increased to $580 for a first offence on Feb. 1, more than double the previous ticket cost.

Police also reported 284 impaired driving offences in January, including 231 impaired driving charges and 53 roadside suspensions. There were also 428 tickets issued for seatbelts, and 5,563 for speeding or aggressive driving.

SGI's February Traffic Safety Spotlight is distracted driving.