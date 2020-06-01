REGINA -- Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers to put their phones away, even with fewer people on the road during the pandemic.

The Crown says there will be more people on the roads as the province continues its plan to reopen the economy. Phase three is scheduled to start on June 8 and includes restaurants, personal services, gyms and worship.

“We encourage drivers to keep their focus on the road by avoiding their phones and other distractions,” Penny McCune, Chief Operating Officer of the Auto Fund, said in a news release.

SGI says distracted driving is the focus of June’s traffic safety spotlight. Distracted driving fines more than doubled on Feb. 1. Drivers will receive a $580 ticket for a first offence.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes, injuries and deaths on the roads in Saskatchewan.