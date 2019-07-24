Disturbed concert cancelled due to 'vocal issues'
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:50PM CST
The Disturbed concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre has been cancelled.
The concert says it was because of a "vocal issue."
Vocalist David Draiman was told to "limit his vocal usage," the band said in a media release.
Online tickets will be refunded automatically. Anyone who bought the tickets in person are also eligible for a refund from their point of purchase.