REGINA -- CFL Free Agency begins on Tuesday morning, giving the Saskatchewan Roughriders an opportunity to shore up their roster ahead of the 2021 season.

Saskatchewan has 10 players hitting the open market on Tuesday, according to the CFL’s free agent list.

The pending free agents list most notably includes national linebacker Cameron Judge, American linebacker Solomon Elimimian, Regina-born punter Jon Ryan and kicker Brett Lauther.

CFL Free Agency opened at 11 a.m. CST on Feb. 9.

NEW SIGNINGS

TSN’s Dave Naylor is reporting that the Riders are expected to sign defensive lineman Micah Johnson to a one-year contract.

Pending free agent DL @yours_truly4 (Micah Johnson) is expected to sign a one-year deal with @sskroughriders today after the opening of free agency at 12 pm ET. #CFLFA #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 9, 2021

Johnson spent the 2019 season with the Riders, recording 26 tackles and four sacks in 15 games. He signed with the BC Lions in 2020, but did not play a game due to the cancellation of the 2020 season.

CTV News Regina’s Brendan Ellis and Colton Wiens will be tweeting live updates as signings happen.

EXTENDED PLAYERS

To start the offseason, the Roughriders had more than 30 pending free agents on their roster. Over the past few weeks, the team has locked up several key players through the 2021 season.

The Riders re-signed veteran defensive back Ed Gainey, who was set to become a free agent. The 30-year-old has played with Saskatchewan since 2016. In 2017, Gainey became the first CFL player since 1986 to record four-interceptions in a single game.

In December, the organization agreed to a one-year contract extension for defensive back Nick Marshall, a key piece on the Riders secondary.

The Riders re-signed many other notable pending free agents on the offensive side of the ball, like receivers Jordan Williams-Lambert, Kyran Moore and Shaq Evans. Saskatchewan also extended 2019 West Division Most Outstanding player, quarterback Cody Fajardo, through the 2022 season.

Last week, the Riders released defensive end Charleston Hughes, after not being able to reach an agreement on an extension. Hughes signed with the Toronto Argonauts shortly after his release.

With files from CTV News Regina’s Claire Hanna