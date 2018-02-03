A do not consume drinking water advisoryhas been issued for the Regina Pioneer Village.

The advisory is a precautionary measure resulting from unplanned maintenance to the facility’s plumbing system, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Residents should not drink the water, however it is safe for washing hands, bathing and laundering only. Potable water has been brought to the facility for residents, visitors and staff, food preparation and other necessities.

The issue is being monitored by maintenance and public health staff. Water samples will be tested at an accredited lab before the advisory is lifted.

An update on the issue is expected on Monday.