

CTV Regina





A Regina doctor has been suspended four months and fined $15,000 for excessive billing.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan found Dr. Tineyi Chikukwa was billing the Medical Services Branch for services that were not provided. The overbilling occurred between 2009 and 2015.

Charges were laid against Chikukwa on Dec. 1. In a written decision issued on Jan. 19, the college said it is suspending Chikukwa for four months starting on Feb. 1. He must pay a $15,000 fine and $1,300 for hearing and investigation costs.

Chikwukwa will also need to complete an ethics course on professionalism.