REGINA -- A dog has died and a woman has been charged after her vehicle crashed in the city’s north end.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the 45-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving.

Officers were advised the woman was travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Winnipeg Street, in the area of 2 Avenue North, when the car left the roadway and rolled over.

Police said a dog was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The woman and a child appeared to only have minor injuries, police said. The vehicle was extensively damaged.

EMS transported the child to hospital as a precaution.

Police discovered the woman was a disqualified driver and had three warrants for her arrest.

After she was arrested, the woman was charged with driving while disqualified, impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.