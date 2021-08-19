REGINA -- A dog was fatally shot by police during an incident in North Central on Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue and McIntyre Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a woman acting strangely, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said the woman had a dog, described as a “medium-sized brown pitbull.” The dog reportedly attacked another dog and was behaving “aggressively.”

When officers arrived on scene, they located the woman and dog in an alley in the 100 block of Albert Street North. The woman and the dog were transported back to her family member’s home in the 1200 block of Rae Street.

Police said an animal protection worker was requested to assess the dog, and decided it should be seized because of its aggressive behaviour.

“The dog lunged at the Animal Protection worker, prompting one of the RPS officers to step toward the dog, in order to distract it,” RPS said in the release. “The dog then charged at the officer, who discharged one round from his sidearm, fatally wounding the animal.”

RPS said it is investigating the further to determine a chain of events that led to the incident.