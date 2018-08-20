Dog owners are raising concerns about the accessibility of Regina’s two off-leash dog parks.

The Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park is on an incline, and a hill from the parking lot at the Cathy Lauritsen Memorial Off-Leash Dog Park can be difficult to navigate. But the city says because both parks are in store management areas so, there's a limit to what can be done.

"We recognize that accessibility is limited at the two parks that we have. And so we've tried to make some improvements,” City of Regina Manager of recreation planning and partnerships Janine Daraditch said.

Improvements include a railing at the Memorial Park and a ramp at the Industrial Park, but it doesn't make them universally accessible.

"Since they put the hand railing in there, that helps a bit. But people tend to park right in front of that so it's hard to get through that… It's discouraging at times getting back up there, especially in the winter,” dog owner Rob Close said.

According to the city, crews do lay sand at the entrances in the winter, but it doesn’t stop dog owners from being effected.

"It is steep, and in the winter I have fallen,” dog owner June Mitchell said.

The city says there are currently no plans to make any more changes to the current dog parks within the city. The city says it would consider making any new parks universally acceptable, but no plans are in place.