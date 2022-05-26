Dog stolen from owner, two people facing charges

Two people are facing charges after a dog was stolen from its owner on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1200 Block of McTavish Street around 9 p.m. for a report that three people had broken into a home, assaulted the woman inside and left with her dog, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Following an investigation, police found two suspects and the dog in the 1200 Block of Argyle Street.

A 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy are both charged with robbery. They will both make their appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.