    • Dogs, man involved in attack that injured woman found by Regina police

    Two dogs and one man believed to be involved in a dog attack in Regina that sent a woman to hospital with significant injures have been located by police.

    Officers were called to the area of 3rd Avenue and Cameron Street around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 19 to investigate a dog attack, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    A woman was walking her dogs when she was chased by two other dogs and attacked. Police said a woman and man led the dogs away but did not return to the woman who had been attacked.

    RPS asked for public assistance to locate the suspects. Through investigation, police located the dogs and seized them on Thursday. A man was also taken into custody, police said.

    The investigation is ongoing and police said it is yet to be determined if charges will be laid.

