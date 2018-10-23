The federal government will use part of Saskatchewan’s carbon change plan, but Premier Scott Moe says the province plans to continue its constitutional court challenge against that tax.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the federal government’s plan for a carbon tax in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

“Starting next year, it will no longer be free to pollute anywhere in Canada,” he said.

Trudeau said he is unwilling to pass the climate change burden onto the country’s children and grandchildren.

Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale addressed Trudeau’s announcement in the Queen City. He said Ottawa plans to use Saskatchewan’s output-based performance standards as a first step in putting a price on pollution.

“Saskatchewan’s plan will cover about 11 per cent of provincial emissions and result in an estimated one per cent reduction in greenhouse gases in the covered sectors by 2030,” he said.

However, the province’s plan doesn’t cover electricity or natural gas pipelines.

Moe said the province appreciates that Trudeau’s government will use its climate change plan.

“They have recognized that this is a strong, achievable plan that is based in reality and is based in real emissions reductions,” he said.

Starting in April of 2019, Ottawa will impose a tax of four cents per litre on gasoline. That number will increase gradually over the years to come. Gas and diesel for use on farms is exempt from the increase. Goodale projects the increase will cost the average Saskatchewan household about $403 a year.

However, the federal government promised to return that money as an incentive to be paid back to Saskatchewan residents when they pay their taxes each year. The return is projected at $598 for the average Saskatchewan household.

“All the money and all the benefits will remain in Saskatchewan, in the pockets of families, rural and urban, municipalities, schools, universities, hospital and others,” Goodale said. “The economy will grow and pollution will go down.”

Moe told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he believes Ottawa’s tax plan isn’t a good environmental or economic policy. The province argues a tax at the pump will hit Saskatchewan residents hard due to the province’s size and climate.

“I don’t accept that Saskatchewan families will be better off,” he said. “This is Saskatchewan. Most of us have to drive a lot. We drive to work, we drive for our kid’s recreation and their school.

“We have to heat our homes on some very cold days in this province and this is all going to cost a whole lot more now.”

Saskatchewan is also continuing with its constitutional court challenge against the tax. It was determined last week the province will have to wait until next spring to present its case in Appeal Court.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said the new carbon pricing model will tax Saskatchewan Crown utilities, including SaskPower and SaskEnergy. The court case will challenge the constitutionality of one level of government taxing another level.

Saskatchewan says it doesn’t believe the carbon tax will effectively reduce emissions in Canada.

Ottawa announced two years ago that it would need every province to put a price on emissions. The current requirement is to add a $20 per tonne tax by Jan. 1 that will rise by $10 each year until it reaches $50 a tonne in 2022.

Any provinces refusing the tax would have it imposed by the Liberal government.

With files from The Canadian Press