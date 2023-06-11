'Don't use alone': Moose Jaw police warns public after 3 fatal overdoses in 2 days

No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.

