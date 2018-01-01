

CTV Regina





Doug and Gloria Archer have been named the co-recipients of CTV Regina’s Citizen of the year award.

Jeff Bollenbach, general manager of Bell Media in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, made the announcement during Sunday’s newscast.

The Archers started Knight Archer Insurance in Regina in 1981. Doug Archer served as mayor of Regina from 1988 to 2000.

“Over the decades, they have supported many sports and arts organizations, including University of Regina Cougar athletics and the Regina Multicultural Council’s Mosaic, A Festival of Cultures,” Bollenbach said.

The pair has spent many years volunteering in the community.

“Doug and Gloria have also strengthened the life of Regina through a shared vision to champion diversity, and to help care for our community’s children,” Bollenbach said.

Both serve at the Brighter Future for Children’s Benefit, which has raised more than $750,000. Proceeds from the benefit go towards the SCEP Centre and Regina’s Early Learning Centre.

The Archers will receive their awards at a reception in early 2018.