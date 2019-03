CTV Regina





Downed power lines have led to a power outage affecting a large portion of the city.

SaskPower says power is out in the areas of Assiniboia, General Hospital, Broders Annex, Uplands and Central Square.

SaskPower crews are working to repair the outage, but don’t have an estimate of when power will be restored.

7:32 AM: OUTAGE: Regina - Albert Park, Coronation Park, Parliament Place, Dieppe, Westhill Park, Cathedral, Riverheights, Whitmore Park, Hillsdale, Lakeridge, Walsh Acres, Argyle Park. Status: Crews are onsite. No ETR #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) March 27, 2019