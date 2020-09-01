REGINA -- Monday’s city council meeting dealt with leftover items from last week’s meeting, including downtown parking and the disclosure of toxic spills and leaks.

Early during the meeting, Councillor Jerry Flegel asked administration to review temporary parking lot policies from the zoning bylaw.

The motion is aimed at potentially helping open up more parking downtown, as parking lots are not currently a permitted use in the area.

Flegel said the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District has expressed interest in the motion, which passed unanimously.

PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TOXIC SPILLS AND LEAKS

Councillors Andrew Stevens and Bob Hawkins introduced a joint motion on the public disclosure of toxic spills and leaks.

The move follows an incident earlier this year where notification on a spill came from news outlets and not through public disclosure according to Stevens.

The motion was carried unanimously.