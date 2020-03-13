REGINA -- A downtown restaurant in Regina is starting to see a decline in customers as COVID-19 concerns continue to spread.

In the last two days, Crave Kitchen and Wine Bar on Victoria Avenue has seen a “significant” number of event cancellations with COVID-19 precautions being cited as the reason.

“Lots of groups are having attendees not willing to travel. Because groups can’t get their numbers out, they are cancelling the event,” said general manager Jessica Wallman.

Much of Crave’s business comes from professionals staying at downtown hotels, and the rash of recent cancellations is starting to be felt by restaurants.

While Crave may not be as busy with customers, staff have been busy keeping the place sanitized, thoroughly cleaning everything from menus to debit machines twice a day.

“We are taking every precaution that we can in the building and people still have to get out and enjoy themselves and have fun. We are urging residents to come and support local businesses if they are dealing with cancelled travel plans of their own," said Wallman.

There are two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of March 13.