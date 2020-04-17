REGINA -- The City will restart road work on parts of Victoria Ave. this weekend, as part of a beautification project that began in 2019.

The second year of the $6 million, multi-year project will kick back off on Sunday, April 19. This leg of the project will focus on new work between Cornwall St. and Broad St. Some remaining work between Albert St. and Cornwall St. will also be finished this year.

On April 19 between 8:30 and 1 p.m., Victoria Ave. will be restricted to one lane in both directions between Cornwall St. and Hamilton St. Crews will be working to remove trees in poor health from the boulevard.

On April 21 to 22, eastbound traffic on Victoria Ave. will be restricted to one lane between Cornwall St. and Hamilton St., while crews complete survey work. Scarth St. between 13 Ave. and Victoria Ave. will be temporarily two-way on April 21 only.

For five weeks, starting on April 23, Victoria Ave. traffic between Cornwall St. and Hamilton St. will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Scarth St., between 13 Ave. and Victoria Ave. will again be temporarily two-way.

Sidewalks will be closed to pedestrians while construction is going on. There will be no on-street parking on Victoria Ave. in the construction zone and parking may be limited on side streets.

The project will see repaving done, new modern traffic signal poles and enhanced street lights added, improvements at five intersections and larger curbs to improve pedestrian safety.

The north side of Victoria Ave. will also see wider side walks, along with new boulevards. A combined 8- trees will be replanted along the boulevards and in Victoria Park.

This is one of the city construction projects that will go ahead amid budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.