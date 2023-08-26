Dozens don blue shirts for Brain Boogie fundraiser in Regina

Regina residents got together on Saturday morning to take part in the 21st annual Brain Boogie fundraiser.

Dozens of participants donned blue t-shirts while walking around Wascana Park beginning at 10 a.m.

The event raises money to support brain injury survivors through the Saskatchewan Brain Association.

"It's really important in the world of people who experience disability is that people who experienced that can advocate for themselves and do something for themselves,” said Glenda James, executive director of the Saskatchewan Brain Association.

“That's what this really is, this is an event that is by brain injury survivors for brain injury survivors."

Following the walk, a lunch was held for registered participants.

Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, and Yorkton, also hold Brain Boogie walks every year.

-With files from Anhelina Ihnativ