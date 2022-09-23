Dozens of Regina students march to call for action on climate change

On Friday, students from schools and the University of Regina walked from the Royal Saskatchewan Museum to the Legislative Building to take action on environmental problems.

Ada Dechene, the organizer for Fights for Future Regina said climate change continues to be important to discuss.

“It’s such an active impact on everything we do and it’s been talked about more but it's still not enough, because the changes we need still aren’t happening,” she said.

From this walk, students hope to encourage the government to work faster on the proposals.

“As was mentioned, fair free transit for youth, limiting the amount of carbon reproduced, both personally and provincially,” Dechene said.

The march stopped at the Legislative building where organizers made their speeches and played a trivia game.

Students said Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg motivates them to make these walks. They are planning to continue these marches during the global crisis days.

For a younger generation, it is hard to balance their wants and what will be feasible to change but they hope their future marches will have an impact on climate change.