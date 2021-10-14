Drag race's 'Queen of the North' moves from competitor to judge in Canadian iteration of hit show

REGINA -

A Canadian drag superstar has sashayed her way from humble competitor to the judge's panel of Canada’s Drag Race.

Toronto’s Brooke Lynn Hytes appeared on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed in the top of a record-breaking nine challenges. Hytes finished that season as the runner-up.

In 2020 Hytes became the first contestant from the Drag Race franchise to become a full-time judge.

“I empathize with these queens a lot because I know what it’s like to compete on the show and I know what they’re going through,” Hytes told CTV Regina Morning Live. “When I see them getting down on themselves I just want to shake them and be like ‘just keep going, keep doing it.’”

“We have taken season one and we have given it a facelift,” Hytes said. “We’ve elevated everything, these queens are so incredibly talented and amazing and have beautiful stories and beautiful hearts.”

Canada’s Drag Race features a cast of drag queens as they compete for the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $100,000 grand prize.

The second season of Canada’s Drag Race premiers Thursday evening on CraveTV.