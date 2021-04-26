REGINA -- A 22-year-old Regina man has been charged with impaired driving after he was caught travelling at 158 kilometres per hour on Highway #11 north of Bethune.

His license has been suspended indefinitely and his vehicle impounded for 60 days.

On April 21, RCMP witnessed the vehicle travelling roughly 10 kilometres north of Bethune. The driver was arrested and open liquor was found in the front of the vehicle.

He was issued a ticket for $304 for speeding under the Traffic Safety Act, and $360 for possessing alcohol under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act.

RCMP encourages those who witness dangerous, impaired or aggressive driving to report it to their local police detachment or dial 911.