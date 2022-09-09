Driver caught going 142 km/h fined nearly $1K

A $932 fine and a vehicle impound was recently issued to a motorist clocked at more than 140 km/h, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The driver was caught going 142 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, according to a tweet from Cst. Jim Monaghan.

Cst D Temple says doing 142km/hr in an 80 zone cost $932, and an impound 😬 @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/LPEvlPlYHz — Cst. Jim Monaghan 647 (@RPSTrafficUnit) September 8, 2022

The tweet did not say where the motorist was pulled over.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has a page on its website breaking down speeding fines.