Driver caught travelling 50km/h over speed limit in Regina

A driver is facing a steep fine after exceeding the speed limit by 50km/h in Regina.

According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), the driver was stopped in east Regina after being caught travelling 120km/h in a 70km/h zone.

According to Regina police, any faster and the driver would have lost their vehicle to impound.

Instead, the driver faces a $798 fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35km/h.