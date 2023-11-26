Driver charged with impaired driving after officer smells cannabis during traffic stop

One driver didn’t pass the smell test on Saturday, according to Regina police.

A member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) says he was met with the strong odour of cannabis while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 1 near White City early Saturday morning.

According to a social media post from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), the officer took the smell to indicate the driver’s condition.

“That’s not supposed to be mixed with driving. It’s illegal and dangerous,” the post read, outlining the officer’s response to the driver.

“Ok seriously though, CTSS members are trained to detect drug trafficking, human trafficking and impaired drivers. We have the tools to deal with all of the above.”

A total of 2.4 kilograms of marijuana and “a few pills” were seized during the stop.

There is zero tolerance for drug-impaired driving in Saskatchewan.

Whether impaired by cannabis, alcohol or other drugs – the consequences are the same for drivers and can include license suspensions, vehicle seizures, financial penalties and impaired driving education.