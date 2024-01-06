REGINA
Regina

    • Driver clocked 99 km/hr over speed limit handed multiple tickets close to $2,000

    (Sask. RCMP Instagram page) (Sask. RCMP Instagram page)

    A Saskatchewan driver who was clocked going 99 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/hr zone was handed multiple tickets totalling $1,912.

    In an Instagram post from the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Rosetown Detachment and Combined Traffic Services Unit (CTSS) stopped a driver going 199 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone near Zealandia, Sask.

    The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, the post read. The driver was also issued multiple traffic tickets.

    RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down on the roads to give everyone time to react to potential hazards.

