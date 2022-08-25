Driver clocked at 169 km/h in east Regina fined more than $1.5K

A driver clocked at 169 km/h in east Regina was fined $1,571 and received a week long vehicle impound, according to a Regina police officer.

In a tweet, Cst. Jim Monaghan said the speeder was found on Anaquod Rd.

Cst L Power appears to have located an errant @elonmusk @SpaceX rocket as she located someone on Anaquod Rd going 169km/hr. Stay tuned for fine amounts and outcome. She is still sleeping from her night shift....shhhhhhh. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/iNAmB6U9h1 — Cst. Jim Monaghan 647 (@RPSTrafficUnit) August 25, 2022

Monaghan also said the motorist was exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/hr which contributes to the penalty’s severity.