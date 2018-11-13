The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree last week has died of his injuries.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue. Police say a two-door Mazda lost control approaching the intersection and hit a tree.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Quebec, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He died in hospital on Sunday.

There were also two women in the vehicle who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They remain in hospital.

Police say the victim’s next of kin have been notified and his name won’t be released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.