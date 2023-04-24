Driver fined nearly $800 after being caught speeding near Regina

A driver near Regina was left with a large fine after being caught travelling over 150 km/h. (Source: CTSS Twitter) A driver near Regina was left with a large fine after being caught travelling over 150 km/h. (Source: CTSS Twitter)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener