Driver fined nearly $800 after being caught speeding near Regina
One driver near Regina is feeling the pinch after being caught travelling more than 35km/h over the posted speed limit.
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) stopped a driver west of the city in a bit of a hurry on Sunday evening.
According to a post from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, the driver was clocked travelling 157 km/h on Highway 1, 47 km/h over the speed limit.
Police handed out a $764 fine for the incident.
Drivers caught travelling more than 35 km/h on roadways and highways in the province are fined $8 per kilometre over the speed limit.
The base fine for the offence also increases to $170 from the standard $100 fine.
