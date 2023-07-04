Driver fined over $1,500 after speeding past emergency vehicle

A driver stopped by Regina police hit a trifecta of fines after speeding past an emergency vehicle.

According to a Tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, a driver was stopped after travelling 116 past an emergency vehicle on a traffic stop.

The driver was fined $865 for that offence.

Additionally, the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The driver faced a $580 fine for that offence.

To top it off, the vehicle’s windshield was “severely damaged” according to police.

A fine of $115 was handed out for the final offence.

The driver was suspended and their vehicle was impounded following the stop.

The three fines handed out to the driver total $1,560.