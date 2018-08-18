

CTV Regina





A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning rollover on Ring Road and Ross Avenue.

Police were called to Ring Road and Ross Avenue. at around 1:48 a.m. Saturday morning to the scene of a single vehicle rollover.

Early investigation suggests that the vehicle was heading northbound on Ring Road when it lost control and rolled a number of times.

Northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane along the stretch of Ring Road near Ross Avenue. as police continue to investigate the incident.