Driver near Regina caught travelling 30 km/h over speed limit with 6 active suspensions

Regina police caught up to a driver travelling a little too fast over the weekend and quickly learned they were not even supposed to be on the road.

According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) caught a driver travelling 138 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver was issued a $554 ticket for the speeding offence.

But that wasn’t the end of the stop.

Police later learned the driver had six suspensions in effect.

“Driving while suspended means a mandatory court appearance and the car leaves on a tow truck,” CTSS tweeted.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 30 days.