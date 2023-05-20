Driver receives 'hat trick' suspension following traffic stop: Regina police

A driver near Regina received a large fine for speeding, as well as two suspensions following a police traffic stop.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers stopped a driver who was travelling 160 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

The driver was fined $798 for exceeding the speed limit by 50 km/h.

Additionally, police discovered the driver was suspended.

On top of these violations, the driver gave police a breath sample that fell between .04 and .08, adding another license suspension.

“Not the type of hat trick you want to get,” the tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan said.

Police services across Saskatchewan are currently organizing check stops for the May long weekend as an effort to crack down on impaired driving.

