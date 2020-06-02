REGINA -- A man is in hospital with what police describe as “life-threatening” injuries after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover on Ring Road on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a crash at the off-ramp to Albert Street North around 3:30 p.m. Police say they believe the driver was speeding and flipped their vehicle, rolling it into the grass near the ramp.

Police say several people were standing around the 27-year-old man driving the vehicle, who had been ejected. The man was taken to hospital by EMS and police closed the road for their investigation.

The driver remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.