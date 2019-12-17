REGINA -- The provincial government is reminding drivers to slow down when passing snowplows this winter.

The province says snowplows are involved in collisions every year, but most of those collisions could be avoided.

“Our snowplow operators are out working, often in poor weather, to provide safe roads for travellers in Saskatchewan,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a news release. “At times, our snowplows encounter others on the road that are travelling at speeds or passing in ways that make working conditions risky. We simply ask: be aware, pass with care.”

Drivers need to slow down to 60 kilometres an hour when passing snowplows with their warning lights operating, the province said.

Wendy Koslowski was involved in a serious collision last January and was forced to take time off from her job as a snowplow operator for several months.

“It snowed and I was hit from behind and when the car hit me - I hit the brakes and it came back on me,” Koslowski said. “I was hurt pretty good. I was unable to pick up my daughter because of my shoulder.”

Saskatchewan snowplows have flashing blue and amber lights.

Drivers can help stay safe around snowplows by slowing to 60 kilometres an hour when passing snowplows, maintaining a safe distance behind snowplows to avoid mini blizzards or "snow zones," allowing snowplows space to pull over, driving according to weather conditions and passing only when safe to do so.

Snowplow operators inspect highways regularly to determine if plowing, salt or sand are required for conditions.