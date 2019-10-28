REGINA -- Blowing snow and icy conditions are impacting Monday's morning commute.

The province's Highway Hotline says many highways, including Highway 1 into Regina and roads surrounding Saskatoon, have slippery sections and swirling snow.

The RCMP says there are several tractor-trailer units stuck on Highway 11 in the valley between Hanley and Dundurn, affecting north and southbound lanes.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers to brush snow off their vehicles and drive with their headlights on. The Crown also says people need to slow down on the icy roads.

"Winter calls for special driving skills," SGI's Driver's Handbook says. "This means gentle acceleration, gentle braking and small, smooth steering movements."

Anyone heading out on the roads can check the Highway Hotline.

For full local forecasts, download the CTV Regina Weather App.