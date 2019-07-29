

CTV Regina





The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) is warning Saskatchewan homeowners to be vigilant after reports of a door-to-door driveway repair scam.

The FCAA says some salespeople may not be properly licensed, or be using leftover materials of a low quality.

Scammers often appear door-to-door offering “on the spot” driveway repairs. Red flags include a price that sounds too good to be true, a salesperson who pressures you into buying or asks you to write a blank cheque.

The FCAA says when dealing with a door-to-door salesperson it’s important that everything is documented, including expectations, price and timeframe. Always check to see if the salesperson has property damage and liability insurance and check to see if they’re listed on the Better Nusiness Bureau Directory.

Any sales person going door-to-door is required to be licensed under the Direct Sellers Act. You can check if a salesperson is licensed here.