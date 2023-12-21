Drones, police dogs aiding search for missing Sask. man believed to need urgent medical care

RCMP says they are continuing to search for a 67-year-old Canora, Sask. man who they believe is injured or in need of urgent medical attention.

Police say their search for William “Michael” Neuman includes the use of drones and police dogs.

Neuman was last seen in Canora on Dec. 5. On Wednesday morning, Canora RCMP said they were asked to perform a well-being check on a man, but did not find him.

“Officers continue to check places he [Neuman] is known to visit and are following up on all information received,” a news release from Sask. RCMP said.

Neuman is described by RCMP as about five feet 10 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Police say he has brown eyes and long grey hair.

Investigators believe Neuman may still be in the Canora area but added he is known to travel to the Indian Head and Wolseley, Sask. areas.

Anyone who believes they have seen Neuman is asked to call 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers. In an emergency people are reminded to dial 911.

Canora, Sask. is about 49 kilometres north of Yorkton.