Drugs and cash seized following traffic stop: Regina police
Training pays off, according to Regina police, after an officer who had just finished drug trafficking investigations training seized a large amount of cocaine and cash near Regina.
“This is the result of a traffic stop done by a CTSS member who JUST returned from taking some training on drug trafficking investigations a few days ago,” a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) read.
The picture depicted 25 grams of cocaine, worth approximately $2,250 to $2,500, according to CTSS.
In addition to the drug bust, $540 in cash as well as four cellphones were seized from the driver.
The accused faces several drug trafficking related charges, police said.
