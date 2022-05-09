Drugs and weapon found during traffic stop in Regina: Police

Three adults are facing weapons charges after an investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Sunday.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Albert Street around 11:30 p.m. and saw open alcohol within reach of the front and back seat, according to a release from RPS.

The passenger in the front seat was found to be wanted on warrants. Through further search of the vehicle, police also found bear spray, methamphetamine, fentanyl and a sawed-off rifle.

Three adults, all from Regina, are jointly charged with possession of a firearm, storing of a firearm contrary to regulations, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device in a motor vehicle.

One of the adults is also charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All three suspects made their first court appearances in Provincial Court on Monday.