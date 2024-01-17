Drugs and weapons seized following Regina police traffic stop

A man and two women are facing multiple charges after Regina police say a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs and weapons Monday night.

According to a Regina police news release, shortly before midnight, a member of the Canine unit stopped a vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

“The officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle to speak with the driver and discovered the driver did not have a license. While at the driver’s side window, the officer observed two female passengers in the vehicle. Next to the passenger in the back seat, the officer could see a container with a white substance on top that appeared to be drugs,” the release said.

Following the arrest of the vehicle’s three occupants, police said they located knives and a baton while searching the vehicle. Various quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as cash and items used to package drugs were also found, police said.

A 44-year-old man was charged with three counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

A 42-year-old woman faces the same charges, while a 27-year-old woman was charged with four counts of carrying a concealed weapon as well as three counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

All three of the accused appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Tuesday.