    • Drugs, cash and weapons seized following traffic stop in Moose Jaw

    A total of 23.5 grams of cocaine, 116.1 grams of methamphetamine, over $1,000 in Canadian currency, a scale, several large knives and a loaded sawed-off shotgun were seized in the stop. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service) A total of 23.5 grams of cocaine, 116.1 grams of methamphetamine, over $1,000 in Canadian currency, a scale, several large knives and a loaded sawed-off shotgun were seized in the stop. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service)
    An early morning traffic stop saw police in Moose Jaw seize cash, cocaine, methamphetamine and several weapons.

    At around 7:30 a.m. on April 7, officers with Moose Jaw’s Police Service (MJPS) responded to a suspicious vehicle report on the 0 block of Coteau Street West.

    Officers tracked down the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, according to a release.

    During the stop, police noticed a bag of cocaine within the vehicle.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was immediately arrested following the discovery.

    An additional search of both the driver and vehicle led officers finding 23.5 grams of cocaine, 116.1 grams of methamphetamine, over $1,000 in Canadian currency, a scale, several large knives and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

    The driver was charged several drug trafficking and firearms related charges.

    The accused is set to make his first court appearance in Moose Jaw on Monday.

