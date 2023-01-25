Drugs seized after driver fails to slow to 60km/h passing emergency vehicle: Sask. RCMP

Yorkton CTSS seized a variety of drugs from a truck that failed to slow down while passing an emergency vehicle on Highway 16. (Courtesy: Sask RCMP) Yorkton CTSS seized a variety of drugs from a truck that failed to slow down while passing an emergency vehicle on Highway 16. (Courtesy: Sask RCMP)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener