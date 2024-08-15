Dry conditions continue to push crop maturity, harvest 6% complete

Hot and dry weather has continued to push along crop maturity across Saskatchewan as producers are now reporting harvest is six per cent complete.

In its crop report for the week of Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, the province says pasture conditions are diminishing due to hot and dry conditions.

Some sporadic rainfall in the north and east part of the province benefited later seeded crops but came too late to assist the earlier seeded varieties.

The Kuroki area received the most rainfall in the past week with 55 millimetres.

The second highest rainfall was recorded around Wadena with 48 millimetres, followed by the Kelvington area with 36 millimetres. Rose Valley and Middle Lake also received 35 millimetres each.

Progress on getting crops off the field is slightly above both the five and ten year averages in Saskatchewan.

The southwest is furthest ahead with 16 per cent, followed by the southeast at 11 per cent. Harvest is just beginning for farmers in the east central (two per cent) and west central (one per cent) regions of the province.

Harvest has yet to begin for those in the both the northwest and northeast.

Winter wheat and fall rye have increased dramatically since last week with 55 per cent and 42 per cent harvested, respectively.

Pulse crops continue to be taken off with 28 per cent of lentils and 26 per cent of field peas harvested. Triticale is at 28 per cent while only eight per cent of barley is in the bin.

Three per cent of durum and two per cent of spring wheat have been combined.

Progress on oilseeds is insignificant as only one per cent of canola and mustard have been harvested.

Topsoil moisture continued to diminish with the limited rainfall. Cropland topsoil was recorded as 29 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 23 per cent very short.

Hayland topsoil is listed as 24 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 29 per cent very short.

Pasture land moisture is only 16 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 37 per cent very short.

In keeping with the trend, the majority of crop damage in the past week was due to dry conditions combined with hot temperatures.

Grasshopper damages were also reported while symptoms of sclerotinia stem rot have been observed in several canola fields.

The province reminded producers of the available supports during the busy and stressful time that is harvest.

The farm stress line can be reached at 1-800-667-4442.

The full crop report can be accessed here.