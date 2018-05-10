

A dry and hot forecast for the summer could prove to be more detrimental than ever for producers in Saskatchewan.

The latest crop report shows a slow start for farmers across the province. The report says only nine per cent of seeds are in the ground province-wide, down from a five-year average of 19 per cent for this time of year.

There was little to no rainfall last week and strong, warm winds have dried out fields.

The Canadian Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions near Moose Jaw, moderate drought around Yorkton, and pockets of severe drought in the region around Regina and Weyburn.

According to this week’s crop report, seeding is most advanced in southwestern Saskatchewan, where 18 per cent of the crop is in the ground. Farmers in the southeast have been able to plant 15 per cent of their crops. All other regions are reporting just three per cent seeded.

“We’re still fairly early in this one, and a couple of good rains will change that picture very considerably,” said Patrick Cherneski with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Yorkton-area farmer Riley Cmoc says germination is a big issue, including the depth he has to seed just to get proper germination.

“They’re very dry,” said Cmoc. “Last year, there was no moisture in the ground to begin with. This year, with all the hot weather and big winds, it dried out really quick. So, there’s just a little bit too much moisture gone right now. So we’re seeding it a little bit deeper than usual.”

Climatologists say models show hotter and dryer than normal weather throughout the summer.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens