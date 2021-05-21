REGINA -- Meteorologists are looking ahead to the summer and predicting a long hot, dry summer for southern Saskatchewan.

“Right now when I’m looking at models, I would say that we will have low precipitation through the meteorological summer,” CTV meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes said.

Provincial crop reports have said rain and moisture is needed to help seeding and germination.

“Some of the province is seeing 25 millimetres of rain this week, we probably need that kind of rainfall event every couple of weeks from now until mid-August,” said John Ippolito, a provincial crops extension specialist.

The current dry conditions have forced some producers to already come up with back-up plans Ippolito added.

“We’re already seeing livestock producers making contingency plans for less of a hay crop. So they are planting cereal such as oats and barley that they will harvest for what we call green feed or hay replacement.”

The province says crop producers will also have problems if the forecast holds true.

“If we have a hotter, dry summer, harvest will happen quicker. The plants will mature quicker because they are under moisture stress,” Ippolito said.

Oakes said that although these are preliminary outlooks, most weather models are showing the same thing.

“It’s likely that we will see more and more kind of drought conditions because more and more we are seeing models that are hot and dry,” she said.