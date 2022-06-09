Dry weather helping seeding progress in Sask.

Dry weather over the past week helped Saskatchewan producers make substantial progress with seeding, according to the province’s latest crop report.

As of the week of May 31 to June 6, 91 per cent of the crop has been seeded across all regions of the province – up from 76 per cent last week.

The Ministry of Agriculture notes however that there are many areas in east Saskatchewan that will not be seeded this year, due to excess moisture and standing water.

The southwest received some much needed rainfall last week, the ministry said. The Consul area received the most precipitation with 58 mm.

“More rain is desperately needed in the west-central and southwest regions. Producers in these regions are becoming anxious about how much longer their crops can survive without moisture,” the province said in a news release.

The dry conditions in the east last week helped some fields dry out enough to be seeded.

“Producers are hopeful that weather will continue to be favourable enough for them to go back out and seed low areas before the seeding window closes,” the ministry said.

The province attributes the majority of crop damage this past week to strong winds, frost, drought and insects. Some farmers have been forced to reseed due to flea beetle and cutworm damage.