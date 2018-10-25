

CTV Regina





Warm and dry weather helped producers return to Saskatchewan fields this week.

According to the province’s weekly crop report, 92 per cent of crop is now in the bin. It’s up from 82 per cent last week, but still slightly behind the five-year average of 94 per cent for this time of year.

Some producers have wrapped up their harvest, but others will need another week or two of warm weather before harvest can wrap up.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest, with 97 per cent of crop in the bin. While still least advanced in the northwest, that region made a lot of progress and now has 82 per cent of crop combined.

There was little to no rainfall over the past week and topsoil moisture levels remain the same.

Most crop damage this week was due to lodging, bleaching and sprouting. Wildlife also fed on swathed crops. Producers are busy putting down fertilizer, working fields, fixing fences and hauling bales.