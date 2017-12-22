

CTV Regina





The hot, dry weather in Saskatchewan over the summer has been ranked the number two weather story of 2017 by Environment Canada.

Regina was 22 per cent under its previous record for low rainfall this summer.

The dry conditions wreaked havoc on the city's infrastructure, causing water main breaks, power meter fires, and cracks in the ground.

It was also an issue for many Saskatchewan producers who struggled to maintain crops in less than ideal soil conditions.

“A large portion of southern and central Saskatchewan had incredibly dry periods starting in November and continuing on through this month which has been fairly dry as well across the province. In some areas, we've seen record breaking dryness,” said John Paul Craig from Environment Canada.

Environment Canada's choice for the top weather story of the year was the wild fires that tore through British Columbia this past summer.