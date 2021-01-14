REGINA -- Matt Dunstone and Sherry Anderson will represent Saskatchewan at the Curling National Championships taking place in Calgary, CurlSask announced Thursday.

Anderson's rink will be participating in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, running Feb. 20-28.

Dunstone's rink will be representing Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons Brier, which is scheduled for Mar. 6-14.

Both events will take place in at the Markin MacPhail Centre in a bubble.

CurlSask also announced the 2021 Viterra Scotties Women’s Curling Championship and the 2021 SaskTel Tankard Men’s Curling Championship have officially been cancelled.

Winners from the provincial Scotties and Tankard would normally represent Saskatchewan at the championships, however, these events were unable to be played due to COVID-19 restrictions. The government extended its current restrictions on sporting events, forcing CurlSask to choose its representatives for the national championships.

CurlSask said the two teams were chosen through an objective assessment, based on performance over the past two seasons.

“This system objectively and fairly assessed the value of teams including those with roster changes,” CurlSask said in a release.

The assessment was based on season end points from 2019-20 and points earned from the partial 2020-21 season.

It said the points were calculated based on the current registered lineup for each team to account for major roster changes.

